Sneak peek of La Nube’s Spring Bash Block Party, Puppy fest event on Pi Day

La Nube children's museum in Downtown El Paso
Published 4:44 AM

Good Morning El Paso joins La Nube STEAM Discovery Center to give a sneak peek into their big spring break event: Spring Bash Block Party and Puppy Fest.

The block party will be taking over Main Street in Downtown El Paso, transforming the street into an outdoor playground filled with steam activities, food trucks, and playful challenges for families of all ages.

But the highlight of day will take place at exactly 3:14 p.m., when La Nube will host the biggest “Pi” fight, for Pi Day.

Throughout the afternoon, families can enjoy food trucks, vendors, pie catapults and engineering challenges, and interactive booths.

If you're avoiding the mess, go inside La Nube, where you'll find puppy fest.

Families can meet playful pups, explore dog-themed activities, and even see the world through a dog’s point of view.

Guests can also enjoy puppy yoga, "Pupcinto" plaza with interactive puppy experiences, and on-site dog adoptions. 

This family-friendly event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free to the community.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

