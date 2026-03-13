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Additional police officers STEP in to keep drivers safe

KVIA
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Published 12:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Starting today through March 22 there will be more El Paso Police Officers in the borderland's roadway as part of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

The additional enforcement is made possible through a grant provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The focus for police officers include DWI, speeding, distracted driving, safety belt violations, and controlled intersection violations.

STEP's goal is improving roadway safety by encouraging drivers to obey all traffic laws.

Police remind drivers to be safe, stay alert, and obey all traffic regulations.

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Yvonne Suarez

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