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Police identify woman seriously injured in I-10 crash

TXDOT
By
Updated
today at 1:31 PM
Published 1:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police say Norma Garcia, 43, was seriously injured when a metal rod went through the windshield of her vehicle as she was westbound on I-10.

It happened on March 11 at 2:47 p.m. on I-10 West just after Exit 30 or Lee Trevino.

Special Traffic Investigators were sent to the scene to determine the cause of what police called a "single-vehicle crash".

Garcia was the only person taken to the hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.

The crash shut down all lanes of the highway for several hours on Wednesday while the police conducted their investigation.

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Yvonne Suarez

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