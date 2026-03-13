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Sheriffs seeks public’s help to identify woman suspected of theft

EPCSO
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Published 3:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for information to identify a woman they suspect of a convenience store theft.

Deputies were called out to the Circle K at 13691 Eastlake Blvd. on Feb. 15 after clerk's reported a theft.

They describe the woman as being Hispanic, about 20 years old, with a slim build and tan complexion, and being about 5'4" tall. Investigators say she has light brown hair with highlights and was last seen in a grapy outfit.

If you have any information that can lead to the identity of the woman or her location, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

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Yvonne Suarez

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