Woman in hospital after aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso

Published 7:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department responded to an aggravated assault call early Friday morning in Northeast El Paso at a DK convenience store at 4413 Dyer.

Police say one female was sent to the hospital and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates.

Joseph Montero

