Israel congratulates US on Kharg Island strikes

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz congratulated President Donald Trump "on the severe blow that the US military dealt last night" to Kharg Island.

Katz said that Israel is "continuing a powerful wave of attacks on Tehran and throughout Iran."

Trump posted a video of the U.S. strikes on Kharg Island, showing projectiles striking the airport and other sites on the island.

The deputy governor of Iran's Bushehr Province, where Kharg Island is located, told Iranian state media that "activities of oil companies at this export terminal are normal," and that export activities are ongoing, after the strike on the island's airport by the US military.

President Donald Trump said Friday that U.S. Central Command executed a strike on Iran's Kharg Island at his direction.

In a social media post announcing the strike, Trump noted that the "bombing raid" did not target the island's oil infrastructure but "obliterated every MILITARY target."

"However," he said, "should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, Iran's Kharg Island is seen on Feb. 26, 2026.Planet Labs PBC via AP

The president urged the Iranian military to surrender.

"Iran's Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what's left of their country, which isn't much!" Trump added.

Refineries on Kharg Island process 90% of Iranian oil exports. The island is located roughly 300 miles away from the Strait of Hormuz.