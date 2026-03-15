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El Paso women truck driver named national professional driver of the year

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Published 10:04 AM

An El Paso-based truck driver is receiving national recognition for her safety record, leadership and dedication to the trucking industry.

Marcia Luchenbill, a driver with Knight Transportation’s El Paso terminal, has been named a 2026 Professional Driver of the Year by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). The honor recognizes drivers who demonstrate outstanding professionalism, safety and leadership in their field. Luchenbill also received a $20,000 award.

During her career, Luchenbill has logged nearly 650,000 miles behind the wheel, including more than 193,000 accident-free miles over the past two years. Her commitment to safety and disciplined decision-making has earned her recognition as one of the most reliable drivers in her fleet and a place in Knight Transportation’s Fleet of Heroes, one of the company’s highest honors.

Before becoming a truck driver, Luchenbill served in the United States Army and deployed to Iraq. She continues her commitment to service by participating in Wreaths Across America Arlington convoys, which honor fallen service members.

Luchenbill has also helped support others entering the industry. During two and a half years as a trainer, she mentored 22 female drivers, helping them develop confidence and safe driving habits on the road.

Each year, the Truckload Carriers Association recognizes five drivers nationwide for the Professional Driver of the Year award. The 2026 winners were announced at the TCA Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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