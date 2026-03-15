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Jessie Buckley wins best actress in a leading role

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Published 8:40 PM

ABC NEWS-- Jessie Buckley won her first Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her work in "Hamnet."

Buckley, who is Irish, highlighted that today is Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

“So I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart,” she said in her acceptance speech. “We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds.”

Other nominees in the category were Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs I'd Kick You") Kate Hudson ("Song Sung Blue"), Renate Reinsve ("Sentimental Value") and Emma Stone ("Bugonia").

Buckley acknowledged her fellow nominees in her speech, saying, “I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you."

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