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Paul Thomas Anderson wins best director

Oscars
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Updated
today at 8:26 PM
Published 8:24 PM

By Mason LeibAngeline Jane BernabeEmily Shapiro, and Katie Kindelan

ABC NEWS-- Paul Thomas Anderson won the Oscar for best director for "One Battle After Another,” his second win of the night after taking home the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

"The best part about being on a film crew is being with people, because we need each other," he said in his acceptance speech. "This is a wonderful gift, and I'm so happy to call the movies home."

Other nominees in the category were Chloé Zhao ("Hamnet"), Josh Safdie ("Marty Supreme"), Joachim Trier ("Sentimental Value") and Ryan Coogler ("Sinners").

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