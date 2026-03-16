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‘One Battle After Another’ could help the Borderland’s film industry grow

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Updated
today at 3:14 PM
Published 3:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tonight on ABC-7, a deeper look at whether the film 'One Battle After Another' could bring more visitors and filmmakers to the Borderland.

This as the film won the highly coveted Oscar for best picture at yesterday's awards ceremony.

At the awards ceremony, Sara Murphy, the producer of the film, took stage alongside Paul Thomas Anderson to accept the oscar award.

It was the final award of the night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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