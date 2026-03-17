Skip to Content
Top Stories

Crimes Against Persons unit investigate death in Northeast El Paso

An El Paso police unit sits parked behind yellow police line tape in this file photo.
KVIA
An El Paso police unit sits parked behind yellow police line tape in this file photo.
By
New
Published 6:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Person unit were called out to a suspicious death.

The investigation is focused on the 8700 block of Lawson near Sunrise in Northeast El Paso.

No word on any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available on-air and online.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.