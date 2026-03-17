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El Paso’s new climate action plan targets emissions reduction and sustainability

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
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Published 2:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso City Council has announced Tuesday that the council adopted the Chihuahuan Desert Climate Action Plan (CAP), establishing a community-informed roadmap to guide the City’s efforts to address greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen climate resilience, and support sustainable economic growth.

According to officials, the plan outlines policies, programs, and projects designed to address both greenhouse gas emissions and climate hazards affecting the region.

“The adoption of this plan provides a clear foundation for action,” said Fernando Bejarano, Climate and Sustainability Officer. “It reflects strong community participation, regional collaboration, and careful analysis. Moving forward, this roadmap will help guide practical solutions that strengthen resilience and support long-term sustainability for our region.”

Officials say that implementation efforts already underway or in development include a Cool Roof Program, energy management initiatives, and development of a Data Center Policy Framework to guide emerging industry growth while evaluating long-term infrastructure and utility impacts.

For more information on the Chihuahuan Desert Climate Action Plan click here.

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