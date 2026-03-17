In-depth on Amentum Services, the new provider for Camp East Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It was announced earlier Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security awarded a contract to Amentum Services to operate Camp East Montana.

As ABC-7 reported, DHS and ICE were reviewing the contract that Acquisition Logistics had. That contract was worth $1.2 billion and was set to expire in September of 2027. This new contract is for 180 days, according to a posting on a government contracting website.

The website does not have a number for how much money this new contract is for.

Amentum Services is a technology and engineering company that is headquartered in Virginia. They have been contracted with the U.S. government for years prior to this new contract being awarded. On their website, they have links to projects that they have with Homeland Security, the Army, Navy, and Air Force. They are also one of the prime contractors for NASA.

The company also has contracts overseas and they're stationed in over 70 countries, including Antarctica.

Courtesy: Amentum Services

Amentum has listed job openings on their website for Camp East Montana. The jobs are:

Quality Assurance Specialist

Medical Services Manager

Two Safety Manager positions

Environmental Manager

Quality Manager

Quality Assurance Supervisor

Pay is only listed on two of the positions; Quality Assurance Specialist and Supervisor. The others are hourly rates that say "TBD" under the compensation category.

There aren't start dates listed on the posting itself, although the date of the job postings are there.

ABC-7 has reached out to DHS and Amentum for more details and will update this story when we receive more information.