Skip to Content
Top Stories

In-depth on Amentum Services, the new provider for Camp East Montana

Camp East Montana
KVIA, File
Camp East Montana
By
New
Published 4:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It was announced earlier Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security awarded a contract to Amentum Services to operate Camp East Montana.

As ABC-7 reported, DHS and ICE were reviewing the contract that Acquisition Logistics had. That contract was worth $1.2 billion and was set to expire in September of 2027. This new contract is for 180 days, according to a posting on a government contracting website.

The website does not have a number for how much money this new contract is for.

Amentum Services is a technology and engineering company that is headquartered in Virginia. They have been contracted with the U.S. government for years prior to this new contract being awarded. On their website, they have links to projects that they have with Homeland Security, the Army, Navy, and Air Force. They are also one of the prime contractors for NASA.

The company also has contracts overseas and they're stationed in over 70 countries, including Antarctica.

Courtesy: Amentum Services

Amentum has listed job openings on their website for Camp East Montana. The jobs are:

  • Quality Assurance Specialist
  • Medical Services Manager
  • Two Safety Manager positions
  • Environmental Manager
  • Quality Manager
  • Quality Assurance Supervisor

Pay is only listed on two of the positions; Quality Assurance Specialist and Supervisor. The others are hourly rates that say "TBD" under the compensation category.

There aren't start dates listed on the posting itself, although the date of the job postings are there.

ABC-7 has reached out to DHS and Amentum for more details and will update this story when we receive more information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.