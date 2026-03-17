Skip to Content
Top Stories

Lowrider stamp rolling into the USPS

USPS
By
New
Published 1:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The United States Postal Service has announced series of stamps featuring several lowrider cars, with this issuance, USPS celebrates lowrider car culture, rooted in working-class Mexican American/Chicano communities throughout the American Southwest.

“A lowrider is a masterpiece of engineering and artistry, a rolling canvas of art. They are often painted with murals that tell stories of family, faith and history,” said Gary Barksdale, the Postal Service’s chief postal inspector, who served as the dedicating official. “The lowrider culture is about creating a space to celebrate pride, a sense of belonging and building a community that is always there for each other.”

According to the USPS, these stamps feature photographs by Philip Gordon of “Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy,” a blue 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline, and “Pocket Change,” a green 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme; and photographs by Humberto “Beto” Mendoza of “Eight Figures,” a blue 1958 Chevrolet Impala, “The Golden Rose,” an orange 1964 Chevrolet Impala, and “El Rey,” a red 1963 Chevrolet Impala.

The stamps are available at Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.