NMSU police make arrest in attempted kidnapping case

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico State University police arrested Gary Raymond Starr, III today and charged him with false imprisonment and battery.

The charge is the result of an investigation into an attempted kidnapping at Arrowhead Drive and Sam Steel Way on Tuesday, March 17 just after 11:15 p.m.

The victim reported to NMSU police that she was running in the area when a man in a gray sedan pull over and tried to restrain her. The victim was able to get away and the suspect drove off in the sedan, according to NMSU police.

The woman described the man as white or Hispanic with dark, wavy, long hair and facial hair.

“NMSU officers working diligently over the past 24 hours were able to identify the suspect through enhanced surveillance technology to further protect the victim and safeguard our campus community,” said NMSU Police Chief Justin Dunivan.

During their investigation, NMSU police increased patrols at the campus and area and urge members of the community to be vigilant. Police advised the community to go out in a group in order to look out for each other.