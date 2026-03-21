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Community Rallies at Ascarate Lake for Children’s Grief Center Memory 5K

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Published 5:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Runners and walkers laced up their sneakers early Saturday morning at Ascarate Lake to support a meaningful cause.

The Children’s Grief Center of El Paso hosted its annual Memory 5K Walk and Run, bringing the community together to honor loved ones while raising money for grieving families.

The center is the region’s only childhood bereavement organization dedicated exclusively to supporting children and teens coping with loss. Proceeds from the event help fund free therapy services, along with resources and coping tools for families navigating grief.

Participants also had the opportunity to remember those they have lost, making the event both a fundraiser and a tribute.

“I’m really here to support the Children’s Grief Center mission,” said Harper Stanley. “They provide free therapy to children and families who are grieving, as well as providing coping skills and resources for children and families who need them.”

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Lauren Bly

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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