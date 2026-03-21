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Judge allows lawsuit over Project Jupiter tax incentives to proceed

A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Doña Ana Board of Commissioners
A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
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Published 5:36 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Environmental Law Center against Doña Ana County can move forward, despite efforts by the county to have the case dismissed.

The lawsuit challenges the county’s approval of tax incentives for Project Jupiter, an AI data center planned in Santa Teresa.

According to the complaint, the Environmental Law Center alleges county commissioners improperly approved the deal. The lawsuit claims Project Jupiter had not provided all required information in its application before commissioners granted approval.

“We do not offer statements for pending litigation,” a Doña Ana County spokesperson said when contacted by ABC-7 for comment.

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