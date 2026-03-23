2 dead, LaGuardia closed after crash between plane and vehicle

UPDATE (1:37 a.m. MDT) -- Two people died after the late-night crash between an Air Canada plane and fire truck, according to police.

Another 13 people are hospitalized, including two first responders, officials said.

Originally Published: 23 MAR 26 00:47 ET

Updated: 23 MAR 26 01:59 ET

By Karina Tsui, Martin Goillandeau, Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at LaGuardia Airport in New York due to an “aircraft emergency.”

The New York City Fire Department said it responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle on the airport’s runway at around 11:38 p.m.

The plane was Air Canada flight 8646, operated by regional carrier Jazz, according to the flight tracking site FlightRadar24. The CRJ-900 aircraft, currently manufactured by Mitsubishi, seats about 76 passengers.

The flight took off from Montreal Trudeau International Airport shortly after 10:30 p.m. ET and landed at LaGuardia about one hour later, according to FlightRadar24.

Air traffic control audio recorded from the incident captures the moments leading up to a reported collision between the plane and the vehicle.

In the recording, an air traffic controller grants permission for an operations truck to cross a runway. Seconds later, the controller urgently orders the truck to stop, before saying there has been a collision on the field.

“JAZZ 646, I see you collided with the vehicle. Just hold position. I know you can’t move. Vehicles are responding to you now,” an air traffic controller is heard saying in audio captured by the website LiveATC.net.

The NTSB told CNN it received notification of the incident but couldn’t provide more information.

Videos circulating on social media show emergency vehicles surrounding the aircraft with its cockpit appearing damaged.

Earlier, LaGuardia warned of flight disruptions due to weather conditions, with light rain and fog hitting the area.

CNN has reached out tothePort Authority of New York and New Jersey and the FAA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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