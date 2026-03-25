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ABC-7 Takes Flight with Air and Marine Operations in El Paso Border Sector

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Published 9:32 PM

El Paso is no stranger to national headlines, as administrations try to navigate ongoing conversations that impact border towns like ours.

And those efforts are seen and felt here the most.

This week, ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke and photojournalist John McMinn, take you along the El Paso Border Sector, flying with Air and Marine Operations to get a closer look at how it works alongside other agencies to combat human smuggling.

Its mission is to detect, deter and intercept criminal activity from thousands of feet above.

From the air, agents monitor movement across the region, supporting crews on the ground and helping track suspected smuggling activity in real time.

We also take a closer look at the numbers and how those efforts are impacting cartels.

It’s something the AMO team has to stay on top of, as smugglers are constantly trying to outsmart law enforcement, adapting to their tactics and finding new ways to operate.

Watch Eyes of the Desert Thursday night at 10 p.m. only on ABC-7.

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Marcel Clarke

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