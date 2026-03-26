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ABC-7 First Alert: Record-breaking heat today, cold front on the way!

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the climbing temps! Today we will likely break a daily high as well as a monthly high. Relief is on the way however as a backdoor cold front is on the way!

Today we woke to temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. By lunchtime El Paso is expected to reach. high of 97, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 95. Again these temps are well above average and would break standing heat records.

We will feel breezy conditions develop by midday but still remain dry. By Friday morning a backdoor cold front will push into the region with stronger winds, dusty conditions, and close to a 20 degree temperature drop.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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