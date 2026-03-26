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The Warrior’s Journey grand opening of Resiliency Center and Warrior Java Cafe

KVIA
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Published 6:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Military Resiliency Center held a grand opening of their community hub.

The Warrior Java Café offers a community focused environment meant to enhance the center's mission.

The center is part of The Warrior's Journey, a network of resiliency-focused locations that offer support to active service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

Organizers say the center helps them through the challenges that military life has.

The new center provide confidential, peer-driven support and helps all members through injury, PTSD, any other issues that affect their daily lives.

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Yvonne Suarez

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