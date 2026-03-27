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Grupo Bafar hosts ribbon cutting at their U.S. Headquarters in Segundo Barrio

KVIA
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Published 3:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Grupo Bafar is one of Mexico's largest food companies with their U.S. headquarters in El Paso's Segundo Barrio. Most are familiar with their lunchmeat products.

During this afternoon's ribbon cutting the company said their center will serve as the import/export operation of food coming into the U.S. from Mexico and vice versa.

The Segundo Barrio warehouse features both cold and regular storage, they will be able to offer brokerage services for other area food companies that conduct international business.

The industrial complex will help revitalize the Segundo Barrio and will help attract other industries to the area, according to city and county leadership in attendance.

ABC-7's Heriberto Perez-Lara will have more from the ribbon cutting and from Bafar's leadership on ABC-7 at 5 and 6.

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Yvonne Suarez

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