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Indictment alleges border patrol agent strangled detainee, tampered with evidence

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Published 6:57 PM

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - An indictment filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico charges that Eduardo Prat, a former United States Border Patrol agent violated the civil rights of a detainee and then tampered with the evidence.

According to the indictment in May 22, 2023 Prat was a border patrol agent working in Doña Ana County when he allegedly strangled a detainee in his custody who was handcuffed.

The court filing further states that Prat concealed and covered up the body camera which was recording the assault.

Prat is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

If convicted of the charges he faces up to 20 years in a federal facility.

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Amelia Roberts

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