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Sago wildfire continues to burn

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Published 7:51 PM

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Sago fire has burned more than 639 acres of land so far, mostly made up of brush, grass, Pinion, and juniper.

The source of the fire has not been confirmed, but suppression efforts continue. More than 40 personnel have been on scene with more expected to arrive.

Two dozers were assigned to the fire to help move debris and ashes in search for hotspots. Two hotshot crews were also deployed.

The new fire perimeter shows the fire include the Sago and Cow Camp area, Mescalero Apache Reservation, according to the National Interagency Fire Center maps.

No injuries have been reported and no structures affected.

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Yvonne Suarez

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