Tiger Woods charged with DUI after rollover crash in Florida

By Emily Shapiro, Angeline Jane Bernabe, and Jason Volack

(ABC NEWS) - Tiger Woods has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence following a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday afternoon, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the crash happened before 2 p.m. in the 280 block of South Beach Road when a truck pulling a small pressure-cleaning trailer was traveling north and slowing to turn into a driveway. That's when a Land Rover, driven by Woods, approached from behind at a high rate speed, the sheriff's office said.

The Land Rover attempted to pass the truck but clipped the back of the trailer, according to authorities. The impact caused the SUV to tip onto the driver’s side and slide along the road before coming to a stop. Woods was able to exit the vehicle through the passenger side, authorities said.

No one was injured during the crash, including Woods and the truck driver, the sheriff's office said.

During a press conference Friday, the sheriff's office said that Woods exhibited signs of impairment at the scene of the crash and was arrested.

The sheriff's office said Woods agreed to take a breathalyzer test which showed no alcohol in his system, but refused to take a urine test, which is used to detect drugs or medication.

Investigators said they believe impairment may have been caused by medication, though no substances were found in the vehicle.

In addition to driving under the influence with property damage, Woods was charged with refusal to submit to a lawful test. Both are misdemeanors.

Authorities added that the road where the crash took place is a narrow, two-lane roadway with a 30 mph speed limit and little room for drivers to move aside. Investigators noted the crash could have been far more serious if oncoming traffic had been present.

Woods was being held at the jail for a minimum of eight hours, as required by Florida law, and was expected to be released Friday night.

ABC News has reached out to Woods' reps for comment.

President Donald Trump, who said he is a "close friend" to Woods, reacted to news, telling reporters during a gaggle in Miami on Friday, "I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident and that’s all I know. Very close friend of mine."

"He’s an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty," he added.

In 2021, the golfer was seriously hurt in a crash that occurred in Southern California.

The SUV he was driving, a 2021 Genesis GV80, was found several feet away from the center divider, in an area that had a "high-frequency" of accidents, officials said at the time.

Authorities said there was no "evidence of impairment" in that crash, adding that the wreck was "purely an accident."

Following the accident, Woods told Golf Digest in an interview that he began a rehabilitation process that included three months in a hospital-type bed in his home.

In 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida. An incident report at the time said that he was asleep and "had to be woken up." Woods was later released on his own recognizance.

Woods shared a statement after the incident apologizing to his family, friends and fans.