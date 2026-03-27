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Winds kick up dust and debris, some sport activities rescheduled

KVIA
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Published 1:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Canutillo ISD is moving today's baseball and softball games to Saturday due to the high winds.

Other area school districts are monitoring the weather.

A high wind advisory in Luna County, New Mexico was issued and NM DOT is advising high profile vehicles to use caution on the roadways.

The Nation Weather Service El Paso reports a strong front moved through the borderland this morning bringing gusty winds, north to northwest, with dust and sand.

Winds were expected to peak at 40 mph, the National Weather Service issued a weather alert for winds for El Paso and Las Cruces until midnight.

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Yvonne Suarez

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