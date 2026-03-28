Project NEO Robotics earns top honor at Texas competition, advances to state district event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Project NEO Robotics has earned the FIRST Impact Award at a recent FIRST Robotics Competition in Fort Worth, Texas, securing a spot in the upcoming statewide district event.

The award is considered the most prestigious recognition in the For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology program, honoring teams that demonstrate significant community impact and leadership in science, technology, engineering and math education.

With the win, Project NEO Robotics automatically qualifies for the FIRST in Texas 2026 District competition in Houston.

Founded in 2003 in a mentor’s garage, Project NEO is the longest running FIRST Robotics Competition team in New Mexico, according to Las Cruces Public Schools. The program is open to all Las Cruces high school students and homeschool students, regardless of prior experience.

Participants in the program design, machine, assemble, program and operate advanced robots for use in competitive events.

Project NEO is supported by several organizations, including NASA, Boeing and Las Cruces Public Schools.

Team leaders said the award reflects ongoing efforts to expand STEM opportunities across New Mexico. Those efforts include helping establish robotics teams at most Las Cruces high schools and assisting programs in other communities across the state.

The team has also supported the development of local competitions designed to be more accessible and affordable for schools, and is working to establish a Robotics Excellence Center in Las Cruces to provide a dedicated space for collaboration and training.