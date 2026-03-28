Young students put fast math skills to the test at Eastlake High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Some of the youngest students in the district put their math skills to the test Thursday at Eastlake High School, competing in a Math Bee focused on speed, focus and confidence.

Kindergarten students answered math problems in seconds as teachers, judges and volunteers watched closely inside the library. Meanwhile, parents waited in the cafeteria, following the competition through a live stream on TV.

For many of the students, the event was about more than just winning.

Caleb, one of the kindergarten competitors, said he enjoys math because “it makes me learn about more numbers… for good.”

Organizers said the competition helps students build skills that go beyond the classroom.

“When you watch these kids up there, they’re under pressure… but I can see them flourish,” said the coordinator. “It goes beyond math… it prepares them for more than what they’re competing for.”

While only one student could take home the top title, parents said they were proud of their children simply for stepping up and competing.

“I’m just proud that we’re here,” said Caleb’s mother. “He’s willing to compete… and we’re so proud of him. Whatever the outcome is… he’s already a winner in our eyes.”

Even though Caleb did not win, his mother said he was excited for the chance to compete.

In the end, Mateo from O’Shea Keleher Elementary won the kindergarten Math Bee.

When asked why he won, Mateo had a simple answer: “Because I did amazing… Hi Mom and Dad!”

Organizers said events like this help students build confidence early, showing them that learning can be both challenging and rewarding.