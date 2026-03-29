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War with Iran updates: IDF strikes, Israeli-American soldier killed

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Published 5:44 AM

Israeli-American soldier killed in Lebanon, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced the death of an Israeli-American soldier during combat in Lebanon.

Moshe Yitzhak Hacohen Katz, 22, originally from New Haven, Connecticut, is the fifth Israeli soldier to be killed since the beginning of the conflict with Iran on Feb. 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

The IDF said Katz was killed "in battle in Lebanon."

This photo provided by the Israel Defense Forces shows Israeli-American solider Moshe Yitzhak Hacohen Katz.Israel Defense Forces

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller, Dorit Long and Victoria Beaule

IDF completes latest wave of strikes in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it had "completed another wave of strikes" targeting what it said was infrastructure of the Iranian government in Tehran and in other areas of Iran.

Rescue workers inspect the site of a reported airstrike in Tehran, Iran, on March 28, 2026.Iranian Red Crescent Society/via Reuters

IDF launches 'widespread' strikes in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces said in a post to X on Sunday that it completed "a widespread wave of strikes" against Iranian government infrastructure "in the heart of Tehran" on Saturday.

The IDF said the targets included what it claimed were ballistic missile production infrastructure, storage sites and command centers.

A plume of smoke rises from the site of a strike in Tehran early on March 28, 2026.Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

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