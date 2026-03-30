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Chaparral man arrested for aggravated assault after victim found at Central El Paso fire scene

KVIA
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Published 4:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested a man from Chaparral after investigators found him responsible for assaulting a man, EPPD said Monday. The arrest comes after El Paso firefighters responded to a structure fire in Central El Paso, where they found the assault victim.

Police said firefighters found 47-year-old Salome Lares with assault injuries on the 700 block of N. Ochoa St. Saturday. Lares was sent to a burn center in Lubbock in critical condition.

Investigators identified 33-year-old David Garcia responsible for the assault. Police arrested and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged him with aggravated assault.

The El Paso Fire Department's Fire Marshals office is investigating the cause of the structure fire.

Investigators are asking for information to be sent to the non-emergency number, 915-832-4400, or to
the Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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