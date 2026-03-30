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El Paso City Council denies Texas Gas Service interim rate increase

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
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Published 3:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso City Council voted to deny the Texas Gas Service's proposed interim rate increase and stop new rates from implementing for 45 days, the city said Monday.

The proposed interim rate increase is part of the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP), which allows utility rates to adjust to recover some infrastructure investments. The city said the proposed rate increase would add $3.58 per month for the average customer.

The 45-day suspension will let the city evaluate the potential impact on customers.

"It is important for the public to understand that final decisions in many utility matters are made outside the City’s control," Mayor Renard Johnson said. "Even when we do not have the final say, we will keep pushing for fairness and transparency on behalf of our residents.”

In a statement, the city noted this vote is separate from the ongoing Texas Gas Service rate case appeal, which involves the Railroad Commission of Texas.

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