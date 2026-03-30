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El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reports 14% reduction in crime

EPCSO
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Published 3:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released its 2025 Annual Report, which highlights a 14% reduction in crime, EPCSO announced Monday.

The report comes after Sheriff Oscar Ugarte's administration's first year. In 2025, EPCSO said it responded to more than 153,000 calls and more than 45,000 traffic stops.

EPCSO said it also increased enforcement on DWIs, illegal dumping and animal cruelty.

Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said, “We have remained focused on being visible, proactive, and responsive to the needs of our residents while strengthening trust and collaboration with the public.”

Read the full report below:

2acd88a7-5abc-451e-aa6b-a36caf235253_2025-EPCSO-ANNUAL-REPORTDownload
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Gabrielle Lopez

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