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CBP officers find migrants covered in concrete in hopper car

cbpportdirelpaso on Instagram
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Published 11:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Customs and Border Protection officers found four undocumented migrants in a hopper car while conducting x-ray scans at the Port of El Paso Rail Operations, the Office of Filed Operations posted on Instagram Monday.

According to the post, officers noticed anomalies in the x-ray scans of a tampered rail hopper car seal. They saw feet sticking out of the cement powder. The migrants were medically cleared and showered.

Courtesy: cbpportdirelpaso on Instagram
Courtesy: cbpportdirelpaso on Instagram

The Office of Field Operations posted the attempt posed a risk of respiratory issues, suffocation, chemical burns and death.

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