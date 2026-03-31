Increase of brain injuries during Spring season, next steps after concussion

The days are longer and warmer and that means being more active outside. March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and doctors want you to prevent a lifelong injury to the head.

They can range from mild traumatic brain injuries like a concussion, to severe traumatic brain injuries, where someone is in a coma and needs neurosurgery.

If you plan on going hiking, climbing, playing sports or diving in a shallow pool, the most common injury is a concussion, a blunt force or blow to the head that can move the brain.

Concussions can be reversible, but doctors are now saying that repetitive concussions can lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy — a serious condition that can build up over a lifetime and result in dementia or cognitive impairment as we age.

"Once they reach the hospital, our goal is to prevent a secondary injury, to allow the brain to heal. But the best treatment is prevention," says Dr. Kristopher Hooten, a neurosurgeon for UMC. "So that means thinking before you get on your bicycle to put your helmet on, it means using a seatbelt in the car, and using all these safety measures to try and prevent an injury."

Symptoms to look out for are headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea, changed behavior, or in severe cases, nonreactive pupils.

If you worry about any of these, the next step is to get scanned.

CT or CAT scans can reveal brain bleeding or blood clots, while an MRI can show more details of brain structure, orientation and neurons.

The benefit of an MRI over aCT scan is that there's no radiation, but they can last from 45 minutes to an hour.

Dragonfly Scan is a local imaging facility, and they explain why it's so important to get scanned and identify problems before they get worse.

"People don't realize that you don't necessarily have to be knocked out to have a concussion," says co-founder Faith Shields. "I think that it's crazy that we have all these standardized screenings when it comes to breasts, right? When you get a certain age, you get a mammogram, prostate for men, colonoscopy, and there is actually no standard screening for your brain, and that is your powerhouse."

Remember to always wear protective head gear during risky activities, and do not hesitate to see a doctor if you feel something is wrong.