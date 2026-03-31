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Train crash closes railroad crossings along Alameda in Tornillo

EPCSO
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Published 6:56 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reports that railroad crossings on Alameda at O.T. Smith and Oil Mill are closed as deputies investigate a crash between a train and a vehicle.

The Sheriff is advising drivers to use M.F. Aguilera to divert and expect delays along the way.

No word yet from the Sheriff on injuries or how long the are will be closed to through traffic.

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Yvonne Suarez

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