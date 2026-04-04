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UTEP’s “Project MOVE”

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today at 7:55 AM
Published 2:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- "Apart from like the need to clean up and contribute to the community, it's also like we're making history here," said Emmanuella Chinyere.

Emmanuella is a UTEP student volunteering at "Project MOVE", UTEP's annual day of service.

This was her first time volunteering.

"We are contributing to this community. planting trees, you know, is-- there's so much that could benefit from this," said Emmanuella.

Although she's not from El Paso, she says the community welcomed her. 

"I know that there's a lot of history in this community, and it's like a huge deal to be part of something like this," she said during an interview with ABC-7.

More than 600 volunteers associated with UTEP helped with 30 community service projects during this year’s "Project MOVE."

Heriberto is a program manager at UTEP with the Center for Community Engagement. He was at the event and says UTEP's annual day of service is all about community. 

"We wouldn't be complete without them. and so this is our way of giving back and helping our students learn about the community that they are a part of," Heriberto told ABC-7.

Emmanuella says she feels honored to be able to make this contribution.

"I could bring back friends or family and be like, hey, i was five of the people that planted that tree. hey, i put the soil in that tree, you know, like, leave a monument, leave a mark," she said.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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