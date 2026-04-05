Skip to Content
Top Stories

Collision between vehicle, pedestrian in Downtown El Paso

By
Published 9:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Downtown El Paso.

A police spokesperson says it happened at the intersection of North Kansas St. and Texas Ave.

Police say the call came in at 8:14 a.m.

The intersections of Kansas/Mills and Texas/Campbell are blocked off. No one was sent to the hospital from the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.