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One person seriously injured after getting hit by a car near downtown

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 9:26 PM
Published 8:51 PM

UPDATE-- EPPD's Special Traffic Investigations unit is on scene.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--El Paso Fire says one person was seriously injured after getting hit by a car on I-10 near downtown El Paso. All lanes heading east are currently shut down.

The call came in at 7:57 p.m.

It does look like police are investigating.

We will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

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Lauren Bly

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