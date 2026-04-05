Borderland residents continue Easter celebrations despite windy weather

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It has been a gusty Easter Sunday. But at Memorial Park in Central El Paso, it didn't deterred anyone from celebrating with festivities.

Today's high winds may have made Easter Sunday look gloomier than expected.

But Damian Salcido and his family agree that spending their Sunday outside was the best way to celebrate Easter.

"We already way over here, we're like, it's cold, but thankfully there's an extra jacket inside the car...Either ways, I think it means it....obviously, it's not about us. It's about him and everyone, like his age, right?" Damian told ABC-7 during an interview while picking up and talking about his young nephew.

Today Damian and his family attended the Second Annual Easter Event at Memorial Park, hosted by The 915 Lawyer. Admission was free, along with plenty of easter eggs.

Damian says being at the park today with his family helped him grow closer to God this Easter.

"My favorite part of today was just recognizing why Easter is Easter, and that's the death and resurrection of christ, through him," said Damian.

He also says what matters more than how you spend Easter, is who you spend it with.

"No matter what, just have a good time, enjoy your life, enjoy everything. no matter, even the weather," Damian told ABC-7 during an interview.