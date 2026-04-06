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Water main break in Northeast El Paso, services not at risk: El Paso Water

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Updated
today at 5:39 PM
Published 3:09 PM

UPDATE (5:34 p.m.) -- El Paso water said an estimated 950,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in the area since the water main break was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Crews are draining a wastewater line to start repairs.

Crews started clean-up and disinfection efforts in the area. The utility said water, wastewater and drinking water services are not at risk.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main break occurred near Andress High School Monday afternoon, El Paso Water confirmed with ABC-7.

The utility said it happened at 5305 Tropicana Ave., impacting an estimated 18 customers. Crews are currently on-site and service is expected to be restored in 6 to 8 hours, a spokesperson for El Paso Water said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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