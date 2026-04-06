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Water main break in Northeast El Paso

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Updated
today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main break occurred near Andress High School Monday afternoon, El Paso Water confirmed with ABC-7.

The utility said it happened at 5305 Tropicana Ave., impacting an estimated 18 customers. Crews are currently on-site and service is expected to be restored in 6 to 8 hours, a spokesperson for El Paso Water said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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