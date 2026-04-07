ABC-7 kicks off El Paso Chihuahuas 2026 Home Season

The El Paso Chihuahuas is opening their 2026 home season with a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes starting on Tuesday.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins the baseball team to preview the season and this week's homestand.

This season, they're introducing of "bargain bites" at Chico’s Eats and Treats, located behind section 112.

On Tuesday, there will be a pre-game rally towel giveaway and a post-game magnet schedule giveaway presented by Southwest University.

There will be a midweek matinee with a first pitch around noon on Wednesday, April 8.

On Thursday, April 9, the Chihuahuas will host Autism and Sensory Awareness Night, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all fans.

Bootmakers Night presented by Lucchese is on Friday, April 10.

Saturday, April 11, is Copa Night, celebrating the culture and traditions of the Borderplex region with the first of six Matachines nights of the season, followed by the first fireworks of the season.

On Sunday, April 12, they'll celebrate Chico’s birthday alongside Girl Scout Night and Bark at the Park.

Gates will open on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

For more information on tickets, visit their website.