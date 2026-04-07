Closing arguments expected in third Young Park mass shooting trial

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Attorneys are expected to present their closing arguments Tuesday morning in the trial of Josiah Ontiveros, the youngest suspect in the mass shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces

Ontiveros faces three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the killing of 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 17-year-old Jason Gomez and 18-year-old Dominick Estrada.

Ontiveros took the stand Monday as part of the defense's case. He admitted to being "armed," but only for his protection. He said there was no plan to hurt anyone.

Ontiveros also admitted to shooting Dominick Estrada in the head and said during the testimony that he feared for his life.

Three people were killed and 14 others injured in the March 21, 2025 mass shooting that occurred during an unsanctioned car show at the park.

Ontiveros, Tomas and Nathan Rivas and Gustavo Dominguez were each arrested in connection to the shooting.

Tomas and Nathan Rivas were each found guilty on three counts of murder in their trials earlier this year. Gustavo Dominguez is expected to stand trial in July.

The prosecution and defense will each have an hour to present their closing arguments before the jury is sent to deliberate a verdict.

Stay tuned to ABC-7 on-air and online for the updates throughout the day.