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Driver crashes into multiple cars at Carway Auto Center 

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today at 10:34 AM
Published 11:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After only three weeks of being open at its newest location, a driver crashed into multiple cars at the Carway Auto Center's on Alameda Avenue.

The auto center has been in business for the past 6 years, according to the manager Ruben Lopez.

Lopez says he got a call at 3 a.m. from his dad asking him to head over to the car lot with him because something happened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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