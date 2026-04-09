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Celebrities, panels, film screenings at Las Cruces International Film Fest

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today at 7:20 AM
Published 4:56 AM

The Las Cruces International Film Fest returns for its 11th year, it's a student run 5-day festival, now on day two.

More than 800 submitted, 160 films were selected this year, including narrative and documentary features, short films, animation and music videos from 50 different countries.

Some of the guests include Steve Zahn, Michael Rooker, Bruce Davison and others.

There will also be films from the "48 hour film challenge" screened at the festival, a competition inviting filmmakers from all ages across the borderland to write, shoot and edit an original short film in just 48 hours.

The winner will get $1,000 for the grand jury award and the audience choice award.

Aside from the screenings, there will be meet and greets with guests, Q & A opportunities, and much more.

LCIFF says it's a great networking opportunity for students to meet others in the industry and learn from them.

The film festival started on April 8 and continues until April 12 at the Allen Theaters Cineport 10 in Las Cruces.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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