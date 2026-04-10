Good Vibes Only: El Paso Choral Society brings music to life at St. Patrick Cathedral

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—The El Paso Choral Society is inviting audiences to its inaugural concert. It's happening Sunday, April 12th starting at 4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral.

Prentice Loftin, the director and conductor, stated that the society has been in existence for over 80 years. They took a six-year break following the COVID pandemic.

Loftin told ABC-7 that the El Paso Choral Society is committed to exposing audiences to a certain style of music. They specialize in performing classical pieces by grand composers.

"You will not hear this style of music in this region, by other community groups in the city,” Loftin said.

The musicians rehearse several times each week. He said the community enjoys their performances.

“Our feedback is always wonderful. People love what we do. You have to be there and hear the sound that just envelops you. That you, that you feel like the sound is all around you and in some way is going through you,” he said.

Ivan Lopez, the El Paso Choral Society’s executive director, said the group is distinguished by the type of music they play.

“It's by the beauty of our performance. We hope that it opens, like I mentioned earlier, a newfound love of a type of music that maybe they didn't know that they liked before."

Loftin also said the Choral Society gives local singers the chance to perform this high level of music.

The El Paso Choral Society is eager to bring El Paso together and share its love of choral music with others.

"Once they get in there and they hear what we're all about, and with the orchestra together, I think it's something really beautiful that we're excited to share,” Lopez said.

“It lifts people up. You know? We live in a troubled world. Music, what we do is filled with beauty, and it gets them away from maybe what is going on in the world," Loftin said.

General admission tickets are $25, and tickets for military members and seniors are $15.

For ticket information, click here.