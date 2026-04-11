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Las Cruces tattoo artist arrested on sexual abuse charges

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Published 6:26 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- A Las Cruces tattoo artist has been arrested and charged after authorities say he sexually abused a customer during an appointment.

According to New Mexico State Police, 42-year-old Billy J. Porter allegedly began groping and biting a woman while she was at his shop for a tattoo. Investigators say the incident escalated to sexual abuse.

Police said the woman left the parlor and later reported the incident to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Porter faces four counts of criminal sexual penetration, one count of criminal sexual contact and one count of selling or giving alcoholic beverages to a minor.

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Lauren Bly

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