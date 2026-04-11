Law firm urges public to identify man tied to fatal El Paso crash as investigation continues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – A law firm representing the family of a man killed in a West El Paso crash is asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to have played a role in the events leading up to the collision.

An attorney for Cesar Ornelas Injury Law said the firm is seeking information about an unidentified adult male who was with 19-year-old Ambar Chavira before a crash that killed 56-year-old Jaime Andrade.

Chavira is charged with collision involving death following the April 6 crash along the 6300 block of North Desert Boulevard, according to El Paso Police.

Chavira told an officer she had been drinking at the Hope and Anchor bar with her "sugar daddy," where she had four alcoholic drinks.

While driving herself home, she rear-ended Andrade. According to documents, she walked over to the rear-ended vehicle and said, "it looked bad" and "believed the other person was dead."

Witnesses told police Andrade was found slumped over in his vehicle and said he could not feel anything before being taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has opened an investigation into the Hope and Anchor bar to determine whether alcohol was served to a minor.

Jail records showed Chavira was released on a 100,000 dollar surety bond following her arrest.

The law firm, which represents Andrade’s family, said its focus is now on identifying the man Chavira referred to as her “sugar daddy.”

“We are asking for the community’s help today in relation to this accident that could have been totally preventable,” Stephanie Zaragoza, an attorney with Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, said.

Attorneys said identifying the man is critical as they work to determine what led up to the crash and who may be held responsible in civil proceedings.

Zaragoza said any potential criminal charges against the unidentified man would be up to prosecutors, but emphasized the firm is focused on pursuing accountability on behalf of Andrade’s family.

“We do believe that any adult who provides alcohol to a minor should be held liable, but that would be up to the DA’s office,” Zaragoza said.

The firm is also encouraging anyone who was at the bar that night to come forward with information, particularly if they observed signs of intoxication.

“We are reaching out to the community,” Zaragoza said. “If she was clearly drunk, if she was clearly overserved, please come forward because that information is going to be vital.”

Zaragoza described Andrade’s family as devastated following his death. She said he is survived by his wife and daughter and was returning home from work at the time of the crash.

“As you can imagine, nothing is ever going to get his life back, so they are devastated, they are heartbroken, and they do not have answers,” Zaragoza said.

The crash remains under investigation, including a separate review by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission into whether alcohol was improperly served to a minor.

Zaragoza said the firm plans to cooperate with investigators as they continue gathering information.

“This is an ongoing investigation, which is why we are reaching out to the community,” Zaragoza said. “There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

She added the firm hopes community members will come forward to help provide clarity and accountability in the case.

“We want to bring justice to Mr. Andrade’s family, and we will work towards that with the help of the community,” Zaragoza said.