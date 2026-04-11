War with Iran: US-Iran negotiations set to begin after delays over Iranian preconditions, Iranian news outlets say

Talks between the U.S. and Iran are set to begin after delays over Iran’s preconditions -- a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets -- Iran's semi official news agencies Fars and Tasnim said Saturday.



Progress has been made and intensive consultations in Islamabad “along with a reported reduction in Israeli strikes shifting from Beirut to southern Lebanon” — are being seen by Iran as signs of partial progress toward a ceasefire, Fars reported.

Fars also reported that the U.S. agreed in principle to the release of Iranian assets, but further discussions are needed to finalize the release.



The U.S. has denied that it has agreed to unblock Iranian assets.

-ABC News' Rashid Haddou-Riffi

Vance and Pakistani prime minister hold bilateral meeting in Islamabad

Vice President JD Vance held a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, according to the White House.

The press pool traveling with Vance was not brought into the meeting, but there is video of the meeting via the Ministry of Information of Pakistan.

The American Delegation included Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Pakistan Delegation included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Minister for the Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The White House is working to provide a list of all the participants. No additional details are available at this time, per the White House.

A senior U.S. official is also denying a Reuters report that the U.S. has agreed to release Iran's frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks.

“False. The meetings have not even started yet," the senior U.S. official said.

-ABC News' Mariam Khan