Sunday Funday: Aziz Atiya’s Jewelry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Aziz Atiya's passion for jewelry making steadily grew into the business he has today. Now he's asking the community to help save his life so he can continue doing what he loves.

"It's just something you got to accept and live with and and push through. you know, you can't be afraid," said Atiya.

Atiya and his feline co-founder Sinwar run Aziz's jewelry shop.

There he works as a traditional jeweler, fixing other pieces and creating his own jewelry. He even creates glass figurines.

When i asked him if he considers himself an artist, he says to an extent.

"Would you consider, like a mechanic, a really good mechanic, an artist, you know? maybe you would, right, because they're so good at what they do. but maybe you wouldn't consider, fixing cars, uh, an art form," said Atiya.

After Aziz's longtime battle with Lupus, he isn't searching for his purpose. today he's waiting for a kidney donation.

"No one can prepare you for organ failure, to be honest. But, you know, you just got to, do your best," Atiya told ABC-7 during the interview.

Atiya gets dialysis treatment three times a week while he waits. Still, he say's he's not scared.

"You know, there's, a lot of scary instances, you know, here and there, but you just gotta have faith and and trust that everything's going to be okay," said Atiya

For anyone who may be interested in donating a kidney to Aziz Atiya, you can check visit his instagram page @azizatiyajewelry and check out his business and how you can donate a kidney.